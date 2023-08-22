Sensex, Nifty Fail To Hold Gains, End Flat

(RTTNews) - After losing ground in the previous two sessions, Indian shares rebounded on Tuesday, but despite a fairly good spell in positive territory, pared its gains past mid afternoon and eventually ended the day's session roughly flat.

Technology, metal and realty stocks were among the prominent gainers, while oil and PSU bank stocks drifted lower.

The BSE benchmark Sensex, which climbed to 65,362.91, ended the day with a small gain of 3.94 points or 0.01% at 65,220.03. The broader Nifty50 of the National Stock Exchange settled with a gain of 2.85 points or 0.01% at 19,396.45, off the day's high of 19,443.50.

NTPC climbed 1.3%. Mahindra & Mahindra, Wipro, Tata Steel, Larsen & Toubro, Axis Bank, Maruti Suzuki and Bharti Airtel ended higher by 0.5 to 0.75%.

Adani Enterprises climbed more than 2%. HDFC Life and ITC both gained about 1.5%. Hero Motocorp and SBI Life also ended notably higher.

JIO Financial Services, which made a weak debut on Monday, hit the 5% lower circuit today. Bajaj Finserv declined 0.75%, while State Bank of India, Tata Consultancy Services and HDFC Bank lost 0.4 to 0.6%.

BHEL soared nearly 10% after the company announced that it has received an order worth Rs 4,000 crore from Mahan Energen, a unit of Adani Power.

Metal stocks Hind Copper, NMDC, Welcorp, JSL, National Aluminium and Ratnamani Metals closed higher.

PSU bank stocks Union Bank of India, P&S Bank, Indian Overseas Bank and Bank of India ended weak.

The market breadth was strong. On BSE, 2,212 stocks closed higher, and 1,445 stocks declined, while 128 stocks ended flat.

