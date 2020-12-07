Sensex, Nifty Extend Winning Run

(RTTNews) - Indian shares extended their record-breaking streak for a third day running on Monday amid news of progress in coronavirus vaccines.

Serum Institute of India said it has applied to the Indian government seeking emergency use authorization of its Covid-19 vaccine.

Buying was seen across the board amid continuous buying by foreign institutional investors.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex jumped as much as 379 points to hit a record high of 45,458.92 before ending the session up 347.42 points, or 0.77 percent, at 45,426.97.

The broader NSE Nifty index gained 97.20 points, or 0.73 percent, to finish at 13,355.75.

ONGC rose over 3 percent after its overseas subsidiary struck commercial oil in one of its Colombian blocks.

UPL surged 4.6 percent and Adani Ports advanced 3.6 percent, while Hindustan Unilever and Bharti Airtel both rose about 3.2 percent.

Tata Chemicals soared 3.9 percent after Tata Sons bought additional shares in the company via open market.

ICICI Bank advanced 1.4 percent and Bandhan Bank jumped as much as 4.4 percent after Goldman Sachs added them to its "conviction list" of top stock picks and upgraded the target prices.

