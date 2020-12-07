Markets

Sensex, Nifty Extend Winning Run

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Indian shares extended their record-breaking streak for a third day running on Monday amid news of progress in coronavirus vaccines.

Serum Institute of India said it has applied to the Indian government seeking emergency use authorization of its Covid-19 vaccine.

Buying was seen across the board amid continuous buying by foreign institutional investors.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex jumped as much as 379 points to hit a record high of 45,458.92 before ending the session up 347.42 points, or 0.77 percent, at 45,426.97.

The broader NSE Nifty index gained 97.20 points, or 0.73 percent, to finish at 13,355.75.

ONGC rose over 3 percent after its overseas subsidiary struck commercial oil in one of its Colombian blocks.

UPL surged 4.6 percent and Adani Ports advanced 3.6 percent, while Hindustan Unilever and Bharti Airtel both rose about 3.2 percent.

Tata Chemicals soared 3.9 percent after Tata Sons bought additional shares in the company via open market.

ICICI Bank advanced 1.4 percent and Bandhan Bank jumped as much as 4.4 percent after Goldman Sachs added them to its "conviction list" of top stock picks and upgraded the target prices.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular