Sensex, Nifty Extend Slide For Second Day As Yields Surge

(RTTNews) - Indian shares fell for a second straight session on Tuesday, with concerns about the war in Ukraine, soaring Treasury bond yields and a surge in Covid-19 cases across different Chinese cities keeping investors nervous.

Traders also looked ahead to the ECB meeting and the release of U.S. inflation data for additional clues about the outlook for monetary policy.

Markets ended off their day's lows as private banks gained ground, offsetting losses in the metals and technology sectors.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex ended the session down 388.20 points, or 0.66 percent, at 58,576.37 after having hit a low of 58,298.57 earlier in the session.

The broader NSE Nifty index also ended off the day's lows at 17,530.30, down 144.65 points, or 0.82 percent, from its previous close.

Commodity-related stocks and automakers led losses after China's Premier Li Keqiang issued a third warning about economic growth risks in less than a week.

Tata Steel, Tata Motors, Grasim, Coal India and Hindalco lost 3-6 percent.

On the positive side, private banks such as IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Axis Bank rose between 0.6 percent and 1.6 percent.

Tata Consultancy Services ended flat to slightly lower despite posting a good set of numbers for the three months to March 2022.

Infosys, Wipro and Tech Mahindra all fell around 2 percent.

