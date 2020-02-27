Sensex, Nifty Extend Slide For Fifth Day On Virus Concerns

(RTTNews) - Indian shares fell for the fifth day running on Thursday, with weak global cues due to the spread of coronavirus cases and the expiry of February series derivative contracts weighing on markets.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Wednesday that the government is "closely monitoring" the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the economy, and that options are being gauged at various levels.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex ended the session down 143.30 points, or 0.36 percent, at 39,745.66, while the broader NSE Nifty index closed at 11,633.30, down 45.20 points, or 0.39 percent, from its previous close.

The Sensex and Nifty hit as low as 39,423.27 and 11,536.70 to mark the lowest intraday levels since October 29 and October 25 respectively, before recouping some losses.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises, IOC, ONGC, JSW Steel and Wipro fell 3-4 percent, while Axis Bank, Grasim, Titan and Britannia rose 1-2 percent. Sun Pharma rallied 3.5 percent after launching a diabetics drug in the U.S. market.

Media stocks fell across the board. Dish TV India slumped 5 percent, Jagran Prakashan tumbled 4.5 percent and PVR lost 3 percent.

Globally, Asian markets finished broadly lower and European stocks fell again as investors fretted about the coronavirus outbreak turning into a worldwide pandemic.

The further spread of the coronavirus outside China raised concerns about the impact of supply and demand disruptions.

