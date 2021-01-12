Sensex, Nifty Extend Record Winning Run

(RTTNews) - Indian shares hit fresh record highs on Tuesday, led by gains in Reliance Industries and rate-sensitive auto, banking and realty stocks.

Markets opened on a cautious note, tracking weak Asian peers. Buying picked up pace in noon deals, helping benchmark indexes close at fresh record highs for the twelfth session.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex hit an intraday low of 49,079.57 before reversing declines to end the session up 247.79 points, or half a percent, at 49,517.11. The broader NSE Nifty index climbed 78.70 points, or 0.54 percent, to 14,563.45 - surpassing the 14,500 mark for the first time.

Tata Motors shares surged 7.5 percent as the luxury carmaker reported positive sales numbers from its Jaguar Land Rover division, showing further recovery in sales in the last three months of 2020.

Coal India, SBI, Bharti Airtel and GAIL India jumped 4-5 percent, while Sun Pharma, Hindustan Unilever, Nestle India, Titan Company and Asian Paints fell 2-3 percent.

