Sensex, Nifty Extend Record Rally; IT Stocks Top Gainers

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened on a positive note Thursday, mirroring firm cues from global markets as Fed Chair Jerome Powell's dovish remarks in a speech helped improve risk sentiment.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 342 points, or half a percent, to 63,441, extending gains for an eighth consecutive session.

The broader NSE Nifty index was up 86 points, or half a percent, at 18,844.

IT stocks led the surge, tracking the Philadelphia Semiconductor index's 5.85 percent gain overnight.

Tata Consultancy Services jumped more than 2 percent after bagging a contract to design, develop, implement, and operate the U.K.'s Rail Data Marketplace.

Infosys, HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra and Wipro rallied 2-3 percent.

Zomato gained 1 percent after Singapore state-owned investment company Tamesak bought a stake in the company via bulk deals.

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise was little changed on fund raising reports.

NMDC gained 1.2 percent after hiking iron ore prices by Rs 300 per ton.

Manali Petrochemicals added 1 percent after it acquired U.K.-based Penn Globe for an enterprise value of GBP 21 million.

KPI Green Energy declined 1.5 percent after the announcement of a 1:1 bonus issue.

