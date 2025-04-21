Markets

Sensex, Nifty Extend Recent Gains; Financials And Tech Stocks Lead

April 21, 2025 — 12:55 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were notably higher in early trade on Monday despite mixed cues from global markets.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was up 659 points, or 0.8 percent, at 79,912 as trading resumed after a long holiday weekend. The broader NSE Nifty index rose 170 points, or 0.7 percent, to 24,022.

IndusInd Bank surged 4.2 percent, extending gains for the fifth straight session. Bajaj FinServ, Infosys, Axis Bank, SBI and Tech Mahindra rallied 2-4 percent.

HCL Technologies climbed 1.8 percent, while Maruti Suzuki edged down slightly and HUL fell around 1 percent ahead of their quarterly results due this week.

Yes Bank jumped 4.4 percent as the private sector lender reported a 63.3 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in quarterly net profit.

