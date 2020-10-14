Sensex, Nifty Extend Recent Gains

(RTTNews) - Indian shares rose for the tenth day running on Wednesday despite the IMF lowering its growth forecast for India a second time in nearly four months.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex hit as low as 40,279.55 before reversing direction to end the session up 169.23 points, or 0.42 percent, at 40,794.74.

The broader NSE Nifty index rose 36.55 points, or 0.31 percent, to 11,971.05, helped by buying towards the close of the session.

Banks and financials paced the gainers as the Supreme Court started hearing on interest waivers for loans under moratorium.

ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance, SBI Life and Bajaj FinServ jumped 2-4 percent. Later in the day, the apex court adjourned the case to November 2.

Wipro shares slumped 7 percent after its quarterly results failed to impress investors.

Infosys declined 1.7 percent ahead of its earnings release, while Tata Motors, Coal India, ONGC and NTPC fell 3-4 percent.

Globally, other Asian markets fell broadly as diminishing hopes for the passage of a U.S. coronavirus bill coupled with worries about the development of a Covid-19 vaccine kept investors cautious.

European stocks were modestly higher in early trade, with hopes of more stimulus, a raft of upbeat earnings reports and encouraging bank lending data from China helping underpin sentiment.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.