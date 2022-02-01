Markets

Sensex, Nifty Extend Rally Led By Financials

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened higher on Wednesday, a day after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget with focus on long-term growth and capital expenditure. Positive global cues also offered some support.

The benchmark 30-share S&P BSE Sensex was up 404 points, or 0.7 percent, at 59,266, after having rallied 1.5 percent the previous day on Budget eve.

The broader NSE Nifty index was up 129 points, or 0.7 percent, at 17,705.

Financials topped the gainers list, with IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj FinServ and Kotak Mahindra Bank all rising more than 2 percent.

Tech Mahindra tumbled 3.2 percent after its quarterly profit came in below estimates. HDFC rose about 1 percent, Tata Consumer edged up slightly and Dabur added 0.6 percent ahead of their earnings results due today.

Tata Teleservices jumped 5 percent. The company said it would not convert interest on dues owed to the government into equity.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular