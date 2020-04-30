Sensex, Nifty Extend Rally For Fourth Day

(RTTNews) - Indian shares rose sharply on Thursday to extend gains for the fourth straight session, mirroring firm global cues.

Heavyweight banks, auto and metal stocks led the surge as the experimental drug remdesivir showed positive results in reducing recovery time among Covid-19 patients and the U.S. Federal Reserve said it would continue to support recovery from the economic shock of the coronavirus.

Hopes of fiscal stimulus to stem the impact of Covid-19 lockdown on the domestic economy also fueled the rally.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex soared 997.46 points, or 3.05 percent, to 33,717.62, while the broader NSE Nifty index ended up 306.55 points, or 3.21 percent at 9,859.90. The Sensex jumped as much as 14 percent in April, marking the best monthly gain in 11 years.

Tata Motors shares surged as much as 20 percent after a Mint report said that Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has restored three-fourth of its budgeted production in China.

ONGC jumped more than 13 percent and GAIL advanced 6.5 percent as oil futures continued to rebound following an early-week tumble.

Infratel, Hero MotoCorp, HCL Technologies, JSW Steel, Hindalco, Vedanta and UPL climbed 7-15 percent.

Just Dial rallied 3.2 percent on share buyback news. Glenmark Pharmaceuticals advanced 2.4 percent after it received approval from the DCGI (Drug Controller General of India) to conduct clinical trials on Favipiravir Antiviral tablets on Covid-19 patients.

Domestic markets will remain closed on Friday for Maharashtra Day.

