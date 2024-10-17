Sensex, Nifty Extend Losses For Third Day

(RTTNews) - Indian shares fell notably on Thursday amid the expiry of Nifty50 contracts and ahead of earnings from prominent companies.

The BSE 30-share Sensex dropped 494.75 points, or 0.61 percent, to end at 81,006.61, extending losses for a third straight session.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty index ended at 24,749.85, down 221.45 points, or 0.89 percent, from its previous close.

Infosys jumped 2.8 percent while Axis Bank fell 1.9 percent ahead of their earnings results later in the day.

Tech Mahindra rallied 2.8 percent ahead of its earnings results due on October 19. Automakers fell sharply ahead of the final day's IPO subscription of Hyundai Motor.

Bajaj Auto slumped 13 percent as it reported a 31.4 percent fall in consolidated net profit after tax (PAT)for the second quarter of the financial year 2024-25.

Tata Motors fell 1.5 percent, Maruti Suzuki India shed 2.2 percent, Hero MotoCorp tumbled 3.4 percent and Mahindra & Mahindra gave up 3.5 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.