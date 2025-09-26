Sensex, Nifty Extend Losses For Sixth Day Amid IT, Pharma Selloff

(RTTNews) - Indian shares fell sharply in a broad-based sell-off on Friday amid persistent FII selling and U.S. President Donald Trump's latest tariff threats.

Healthcare stocks suffered heavy losses as Trump announced tariffs of up to 100 percent on imports of branded and patented pharmaceutical products from October 1, 2025.

With the tariff primarily targeting branded drugs, there was ambiguity over whether complex generics and specialty medicines might also be affected.

IT stocks also succumbed to selling pressure after Accenture issued cautious guidance for FY26 and announced a sweeping cost restructuring that will include staff reductions and exits from non-core acquisitions.

The benchmark BSE Sensex tumbled 733.22 points, or 0.90 percent, to 80,426.46, extending losses for a sixth consecutive session.

The broader NSE Nifty index closed down 236.15 points, or 0.95 percent, at 24,654.70, while the BSE mid-cap and small-cap indexes both lost around 2 percent.

The market breadth was weak on the BSE, with 3,064 shares falling while 1,073 shares advanced and 143 shares closed unchanged.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Sun Pharma and Natco Pharma fell 2-3 percent in the healthcare sector, while IT stocks such as Infosys, TCS, Wipro, Tech Mahindra and HCL Technologies all fell around 2 percent.

