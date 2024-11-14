Sensex, Nifty Extend Losses For Sixth Day

(RTTNews) - Indian shares moved in a narrow range before finishing marginally lower on Thursday ahead of a public holiday for markets on Friday for Guru Nanak Jayanti.

The benchmark 30-share BSE Sensex ended the session down 110.64 points, or 0.14 percent, at 77,580.31, extending declines for a sixth day running and marking a weekly decline of 2.4 percent.

The broader NSE Nifty index settled down 26.35 points, or 0.11 percent, at 23,532.70, ending the week down by 2.6 percent as longer-dated U.S. bond yields rose alongside the dollar amid expectations for deeper deficit spending during Trump's second presidential term.

FMCG stocks led losses, with Nestle India, Tata Consumer Products, Britannia Industries and Hindustan Unilever falling 2-3 percent.

Among the top gainers, Eicher Motors jumped 6.6 percent after the company logged 8 percent growth in Q2 profit.

HDFC Life, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Grasim and Hero Moto Corp rose 1-2 percent.

