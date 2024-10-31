Sensex, Nifty Extend Losses For Second Day

(RTTNews) - Indian shares fell notably on Thursday to extend losses from the previous session as investors awaited U.S. non-farm payrolls figures, inflation data and next week's presidential election for insight into the Federal Reserve policy.

Also, geopolitical tensions simmered after North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile, which flew for 86 minutes - the longest flight recorded yet - before falling into waters off its eastern coast.

The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex ended the session down 553.12 points, or 0.69 percent, at 79,389.06, with IT, financials and FMCG stocks leading losses.

The broader NSE Nifty index dropped 135.50 points, or 0.56 percent, to 24,205.35 on the back of weak cues from global markets.

Among the prominent decliners, Infosys, Asian Paints, TCS, Tech Mahindra and HCL Technologies lost 2-4 percent.

Global cues were sluggish as investors reacted to mixed earnings from U.S. technology companies and signals from the Bank of Japan that further rate rises were still on the horizon.

The dollar was steady, and gold dipped from recent record highs while oil extended gains from the previous session, driven by optimism over U.S. fuel demand following an unexpected drop in crude and gasoline inventories.

Domestic stock markets will remain closed on Friday on account of Diwali. However, there will be a special one-hour Muhurat trading session between 6.00 pm and 7.00 pm.

