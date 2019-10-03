Sensex, Nifty Extend Losses On Risk-off Sentiment

(RTTNews) - Indian shares fell on Thursday to extend losses for the fourth straight session, as the sell-off in world stock markets gathered pace and caution prevailed ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy review due on Friday.

Global markets reeled under selling pressure after Washington opened a new front in its trade war with Europe, adding to uncertainty surrounding the U.S.-China trade war. Weak U.S. data also rekindled investor concerns about slowing global growth.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex ended the session down 198.54 points, or 0.52 percent, at 38,106.87, while the broader NSE Nifty index dropped 46.80 points, or 0.41 percent, to 11,313.10.

IndusInd Bank tumbled 3.1 percent to extend losses for the fourth day on worries over its exposure to stressed sectors.

Commodity-related Tata Steel, Coal India, Hindalco and Vedanta dropped 3-5 percent.

Inter Globe Aviation declined 1.8 percent as IndiGo co-founder Rahul Bhatia moved for arbitration proceedings amid differences with co-promoter Rakesh Gangwal.

Yes Bank soared as much as 33.6 percent to log its biggest ever one-day gain after the Ashok Kapur family affirmed full support to the private sector lender.

Automakers saw selective buying, with Tata Motors surging 6.4 percent, while Eicher Motors and Ashok Leyland rallied around 2.7 percent each.

State-run oil marketing firm BPCL jumped 7.5 percent on expectations that its privatization may be around the corner. IOC surged 3 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.