Markets

Sensex, Nifty Extend Losses In Cautious Trade

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Indian shares extended losses for a sixth day running on Friday, with IT stocks and financials leading losses on growing worries about a recession.

The S&P BSE Sensex dropped 76 points, or 0.2 percent, to 51,419, a day after plunging to the lowest in over a year. The broader NSE Nifty index was down 37 points, or 0.2 percent, at 15,323.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories slumped 4 percent. LIC said it has raised its shareholding in the pharmaceutical major to 5.65 percent.

TCS, Asian Paints, Titan Company and Wipro all fell over 2 percent.

Bajaj Finance, ITC, Reliance Industries, Tata Steel and Bajaj FinServ were up 1-2 percent.

HDFC Bank rose half a percent after hiking its fixed deposit rates.

HDFC edged down slightly after it acquired an 8.42 percent stake in Ansal Housing by invoking 50 lakh pledged shares.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular