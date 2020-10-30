Sensex, Nifty Extend Losses For Third Day

(RTTNews) - Indian shares fell for a third day running on Friday, tracking weak global markets as investors continued to fret over surging Covid-19 cases and upcoming U.S. presidential election.

Disappointing core sector output data for September and fiscal deficit numbers for the six months of the current financial year also dented sentiment.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex hit as low as 39,241.87 before recouping some of its loss to end the session down 135.78 points, or 0.34 percent, at 39,614.07.

The broader NSE Nifty index hit a low of 11,535.45 before settling the day at 11,642.40, down 28.40 points, or 0.24 percent, from its previous close.

Bajaj Finance, Eicher Motors, Maruti Suzuki India, Hero MotoCorp and Bharti Airtel fell 2-4 percent in the Nifty pack, while Sun Pharma, NTPC, Coal India, BPCL and Adani Ports surged 2-4 percent.

Heavyweight Reliance Industries advanced 1.9 percent ahead of its earnings release later in the day.

