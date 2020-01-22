Sensex, Nifty Extend Losses For Third Day

(RTTNews) - Indian shares fell for a third straight session on Wednesday, with auto, metal and banking companies taking the plunge.

Markets opened the day higher but soon turned negative despite falling oil prices and largely positive cues from Asia and Europe.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex dropped 208.43 points, or 0.50 percent, to 41,115.38 as muted earnings, growth worries and caution ahead of the Union Budget weighed on sentiment.

The broader NSE Nifty index ended down 62.95 points, or 0.52 percent, at 12,106.90.

UPL, Tata Motors, NTPC, Coal India and ONGC fell 3-5 percent, while Zee Entertainment Enterprises soared nearly 5 percent after declaring its Q3 earnings results.

Adani Ports, TCS, Nestle India and Grasim climbed 1-3 percent.

Globally, other Asian markets ended mostly higher as China's response to a virus outbreak tempered some fears of a global pandemic.

The World Health Organization (WHO) is expected to declare a Public Health Emergency of International Concern in response to the coronavirus outbreak which appears to have originated in eastern China, and spread to more Chinese cities including Beijing and Shanghai.

European stocks were mixed in early trade ahead of Thursday's ECB meeting.

