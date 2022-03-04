Sensex, Nifty Extend Losses For Third Day

(RTTNews) - Indian shares ended Friday's session deep in the red and the rupee fell past the psychologically important 76/$1 mark to hit a its lowest level since mid-December, as the Russia-Ukraine conflict intensified.

As Russia's offensive in Ukraine entered the ninth day, Russian forces have seized Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant after intense fighting during which shelling caused a fire to break out at a training facility on the site.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex ended the session down 768.87 points, or 1.40 percent, at 54,333.81 while the broader NSE Nifty index dropped 252.70 points, or 1.53 percent, to 16,245.35.

Both indexes fell around 2.5 percent for the week as Russia's invasion of its neighbor stoked concerns about global growth and inflation risks.

Tata Motors, Hero MotoCorp, Asian Paints, Maruti Suzuki India and Titan Company tumbled 4-5 percent in the Nifty pack, while UltraTech, BPCL, Tech Mahindra, ITC and Dr Reddy's Laboratories rose 2-3 percent.

Vedanta lost 5.1 percent after French financial services firm Societe Generale sold shares in the company via open market transactions.

