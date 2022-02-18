Sensex, Nifty Extend Losses For Third Day

(RTTNews) - Indian shares ended lower for a third straight session on Friday after trading in a range earlier in the day amid interest-rate hike worries and uncertainty over the movement of Russian troops on Ukraine's border.

Falling oil prices helped limit the downside after U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken agreed to meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov later next week.

Also, Russia announced a new drawdown of military forces from the Moscow-annexed Crimean peninsula, raising hopes for a diplomatic resolution.

Separately, the G7 nations are ready for "a serious dialogue" with Russia on the Ukraine crisis, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said today on the eve of crunch talks in Munich with her G7 counterparts.

The benchmark 30-share S&P BSE Sensex ended the session down 59.04 points, or 0.10 percent, at 57,832.97 while the broader NSE Nifty index slid 28.30 points, or 0.16 percent, to finish at 17,276.30.

Mahindra & Mahindra, UltraTech, Cipla, Divis Laboratories and ONGC fell 1-2 percent in the Nifty pack while Cola India topped the gainers list to rise 2.6 percent after analysts pointed to likely improvement in profitability in the March quarter.

Larsen & Toubro, HDFC, Bajaj Auto and SBI Life rose 1-2 percent.

