Sensex, Nifty Extend Losses For Third Day

(RTTNews) - Indian shares fell for a third straight session on Thursday amid broad-based selling, as a higher-than-expected jump in U.S. consumer prices buoyed the dollar and boosted the case for faster Federal Reserve policy tightening.

Traders in the fed funds futures market now see the first Federal Reserve interest rate hike to be much more likely in July.

The benchmark 30-share S&P BSE Sensex ended the session down 433.13 points, or 0.72 percent, at 59,919.69 while the broader NSE Nifty index dropped 143.60 points, or 0.80 percent, to settle at 17,873.60.

Tech Mahindra, Bajaj FinServ, SBI Life, ONGC and SBI fell 2-3 percent while Hindalco and Titan Company rose 1.1 percent and 1.7 percent, respectively.

Online food delivery giant Zomato surged 4.4 percent, a day after reporting a sharp jump in revenue during the July-September quarter.

Thermax soared as much as 14.5 percent after the energy and environment solutions company posted nearly three-fold jump in consolidated profit for the September quarter.

Nykaa rose 1.5 percent in choppy trade after a stellar debut on bourses the previous day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.