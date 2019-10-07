Sensex, Nifty Extend Losses For Sixth Day

(RTTNews) - Indian shares ended lower for the sixth day running on Monday as investors awaited macroeconomic data as well as September quarter earnings results from TCS and Infosys for directional cues.

Mixed global cues also weighed on sentiment after reports that Chinese officials are reluctant to agree to a broad trade deal pursued by U.S. President Donald Trump.

The S&P BSE Sensex index moved in the range of 37,919-37,481 before ending the session down 141.33 points, or 0.38 percent, at 37,531.98. The broader NSE Nifty index dropped 48.35 points, or 0.43 percent, to 11,126.40.

Both the indexes fell for the sixth straight session, logging their longest losing streak since July.

Cipla, UltraTech, ONGC, JSW Steel and BPCL declined 2-5 percent while Yes Bank shares soared 7.6 percent on reports that some global private equity firms are seeking to buy large strategic stakes in the private sector lender.

Regulatory concerns pulled down healthcare stocks, with Aurobindo Pharma losing 20.4 percent and Glenmark Pharmaceuticals declining 9.5 percent.

Shares of Indiabulls Group companies succumbed to heavy selling pressure on the buzz that the government will by the end of October submit its report on potential wrongdoing at three Group companies.

Indiabulls Housing Finance lost 3.8 percent, Indiabulls Ventures slumped 10 percent and Indiabulls Integrated Services gave up 5 percent.

Indian markets will remain closed on Tuesday for Dussehra.

