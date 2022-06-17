Sensex, Nifty Extend Losses For Sixth Day

(RTTNews) - Indian shares fell for a sixth straight session on Friday as concerns persisted about global monetary tightening and its impact on capital flows.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex ended a choppy session down 135.37 points, or 0.26 percent, at 51,360.42, extending losses for a sixth straight session and marking the worst week in over two years.

The broader NSE Nifty index dipped 67.10 points, or 0.44 percent, to settle at 15,293.50.

Titan Company shares slumped 6.1 percent to extend losses from the previous session while BPCL, HDFC Life, Shree Cement and Wipro lost 3-4 percent.

On the positive side, Reliance Industries, JSW Steel, Coal India, Bajaj Finance and Bajaj FinServ climbed 2-3 percent.

Oil prices rose on signs of tight supply, while the rupee was flat in the afternoon after coming off its record lows.

