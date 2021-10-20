Sensex, Nifty Extend Losses For Second Day

(RTTNews) - Indian shares ended Wednesday's choppy session sharply lower with FMCG, metal, and realty stocks bearing the brunt of the selling.

Key benchmark indexes fell for the second straight session amid broad-based selling as inflation worries dented investors' appetite for risk.

The benchmark 30-share BSE Sensex gave up early gains to end the session down 456.09 points, or 0.74 percent, at 61,259.96.

The broader NSE Nifty index settled at 18,266.60, down 152.15 points, or 0.83 percent, from its previous close.

Hindustan Unilever, Bajaj FinServ, Titan Company, BPCL and Hindalco fell 2-4 percent in the Nifty pack.

Bharti Airtel jumped 4 percent after the telecom major launched Airtel IQ Video, which enables companies to add voice, video and messaging to their existing business applications with the help of application program interfaces.

Lender SBI rallied 2.7 percent and automaker Tata Motors advanced 1.6 percent.

Mid-cap and small-cap stocks succumbed to heavy selling amid worries that valuations have reached unrealistic levels.

IRCTC share price fell over 19 percent to Rs. 4,415, after having hit a 52-week high just the previous day.

Vodafone Idea shares soared 7 percent after the telecom major informed the government that it will accept the four-year spectrum payment moratorium.

