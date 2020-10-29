Sensex, Nifty Extend Losses For Second Day

(RTTNews) - Indian shares fell for a second day running on Thursday amid a broad-based sell-off, with weak global cues and the expiry of monthly derivative contracts swaying the market's mood.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex dropped 172.61 points, or 0.43 percent, to 39,749.85, while the broader NSE Nifty index ended down 58.80 points, or half a percent, at 11,670.80.

Industrial conglomerate Larsen & Toubro slumped 4.9 percent after it reported a net loss from continuing operations on a standalone basis in the quarter ended September 30.

Titan Company tumbled 3.3 percent amid brokerage downgrades on weak Q2 performance.

Private sector bank Axis Bank lost 2.3 percent despite its quarterly numbers brining much-needed relief to investors.

ONGC and Adani Ports fell around 3 percent each, while HCL Technologies, Shree Cement, UltraTech, Tech Mahindra and Asian Paints rose 1-3 percent.

Other Asian markets fell today, tracking overnight declines in the U.S. and Europe, as rising coronavirus infections and new restrictions being introduced in European countries added to worries about the economic outlook.

Lingering uncertainty about U.S. fiscal stimulus and the U.S. election anxiety also kept investors on the sidelines.

European stocks were modestly higher in early trade ahead of the ECB's interest-rate decision.

