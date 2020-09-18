Sensex, Nifty Extend Losses For Second Day

(RTTNews) - Indian shares gave up early gains to end lower on Friday, marking a second straight day of declines.

Banking and financial services shares were among the worst hit while healthcare and auto stocks witnessed some buying interest, helping limit the downside in the broader market.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex dropped 134.03 points, or 0.34 percent, to 38,845.82, while the broader NSE Nifty index ended down 11.15 points, or 0.10 percent, at 11,504.95.

Maruti Suzuki, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bajaj FinServ, Shree Cement and HDFC Bank fell around 2 percent in the Nifty pack.

Shares of Dr Reddy's Laboratories jumped as much as 10 percent after the company said it has settled a litigation with a unit of Bristol Myers Squibb.

Cipla surged 7.1 percent, while Mahindra & Mahindra, Bharti Airtel and Adani Ports climbed 3-4 percent.

Cues from Asia and Europe were mixed as hopes of further stimulus offset investor concerns about the second wave of coronavirus infections in Europe and elsewhere.

