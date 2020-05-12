Sensex, Nifty Extend Losses For Second Day

(RTTNews) - Indian shares fell for a second straight session on Tuesday, with weak global cues and rising coronavirus cases in India keeping investors nervous.

With five more days left for the third phase of the nationwide coronavirus lockdown to end, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 8 pm later today.

Modi's address to the nation, his fourth special address to the nation in the last two months, comes a day after his meeting with chief ministers over the Covid-19 lockdown strategy.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex hit an intraday low of 30,844.66 before recovering some lost ground to end the session down 190.10 points, or 0.60 percent, at 31,371.12.

The broader NSE Nifty index closed at 9,196.55, down 42.65 points, or 0.46 percent, from its previous close.

Heavyweight Reliance Industries slumped 5.7 percent on profit taking after sharp gains over the last one-month.

Kotak Bank, Cipla, Asian Paints and GAIL dropped 3-4 percent. Piramal Enterprises lost 2.7 percent after it reported a net loss of Rs. 1,702.59 crore for the March quarter.

Vedanta soared as much as 12.4 percent, while Power Grid Corp, Bharti Airtel, ITC and NTPC rose 4-6 percent.

Vodafone Idea shares surged 8.7 percent. Last week, reports had indicated that the company has received interest from a few PE players.

