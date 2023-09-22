News & Insights

Markets

Sensex, Nifty Extend Losses For Fourth Day

September 22, 2023 — 06:22 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Indian shares fell slightly on Friday to extend recent losses despite JPMorgan announcing it would include Indian bonds in its widely tracked emerging markets debt index, setting the stage for billions of dollars in foreign inflows.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex fell 221.09 points, or 0.33 percent, to 66,009.15 - extending losses for a fourth consecutive session amid concerns over rising oil prices and lingering uncertainty over the Federal Reserve's rate trajectory.

The broader NSE Nifty index settled 68.10 points, or 0.34 percent, lower at 19,674.25 as the U.S. dollar hit a six-month peak and U.S. Treasury yields reached a 16-year high on hawkish Fed outlook.

Bajaj Auto, Cipla, UPL, Dr Reddy's Laboratories and Wipro all fell around 2 percent in the Nifty pack while Asian Paints, Mahindra & Mahindra, SBI, Maruti Suzuki India and IndusInd Bank rallied 1-3 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.