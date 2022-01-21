Markets

Sensex, Nifty Extend Losses For Fourth Day

(RTTNews) - Indian shares ended deep in the red on Friday to extend losses for the fourth straight session amid a global sell-off due to concerns around rising bond yields and tighter monetary policy.

Investors also awaited the December quarter results of oil-to-telecom behemoth Reliance Industries (RIL), scheduled to be announced later in the day.

The benchmark 30-share S&P BSE Sensex ended the session down 427.44 points, or 0.72 percent, at 59,037.18, heading into next week's FOMC meeting. The broader NSE Nifty index dropped 139.85 points, or 0.79 percent, to close at 17,617.15.

Divis Laboratories, Coal India, Shree Cement, Tech Mahindra and Bajaj FinServ fell 3-5 percent in the Nifty pack.

Among the gainers, Hindustan Unilever shares rallied 3 percent after the FMCG major reported 17 percent jump in quarterly net profit.

Bajaj Auto, which has plans to roll out new products and increase its market share, jumped 3.7 percent while HDFC Bank, Hero MotoCorp and Maruti Suzuki India rose 1-2 percent.

