Sensex, Nifty Extend Losses For Fifth Day

(RTTNews) - Indian shares ended deep in the red for the fifth consecutive day on Thursday, with negative global cues on concerns over stretched valuations and caution ahead of the Union Budget on the 1st of February keeping investors nervous.

Markets saw huge volatility due to the expiry of futures and option contracts for the month of January.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex fell as much as 891 points before recouping some of its loss to end the session down 535.57 points, or 1.13 percent, at 46,874.36.

The broader NSE Nifty index briefly fell below its important psychological level of 13,750 before closing down 149.95 points, or 1.07 percent, at 13,817.55.

Maruti Suzuki dropped 3.4 percent after the country's largest carmaker posted a drop in quarterly margins.

Power Grid Corp, HDFC Bank, Wipro and Hindustan Unilever lost 3-4 percent.

Axis Bank shares surged 5.5 percent despite the private sector lender reporting a 36 percent year-on-year decline in quarterly net profit.

GAIL, BPCL, IOC and SBI climbed 1-3 percent.

