News & Insights

Markets

Sensex, Nifty Extend Losses As Rate-cut Hopes Fade

January 17, 2024 — 11:40 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Indian shares fell sharply in early trade on Thursday, extending the previous session's sell-off amid signs that global central banks including the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank will not rush to lower interest rates as previously anticipated. The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex plummeted 721 points, or 1 percent, to 70,780 while the broader NSE Nifty index was down 239 points, or 1.1 percent, at 21,333.

Asian Paints tumbled 3.3 percent despite reporting a 34 percent rise in Q3 net profit.

LTIMindtree slumped nearly 13 percent on reporting a fall in Q3 operating margin.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance plunged 6.2 percent as it reported a flat net profit of Rs. 227 crores for the third quarter ended December 2023.

JSW Steel fell over 2 percent on reports it is adding capacity with an aim to hit 50 million ton by 2030.

Divis Laboratories, Power Grid Corp and NTPC declined 2-3 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.