News & Insights

Markets

Sensex, Nifty Extend Gains For Second Day; Auto And Pharma Stocks Decline

October 29, 2024 — 06:35 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Indian shares recovered from an early slide to end modestly higher on Tuesday.

The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex rose 363.99 points, or 0.45 percent, at 80,369.03, extending gains for a second straight session.

The broader NSE Nifty index closed up 127.70 points, or 0.2 percent, at 24,466.85.

Financials took the lead, with SBI rallying more than 5 percent after its newly appointed chairman said he would like to leverage the bank's technology and digitalization to reach the under-served across the country amid intense competition for deposits.

SBI Life, HDFC Life, Eicher Motors and BEL jumped 3-5 percent.

Automakers led losses, with Hero MotoCorp, Tata Motors and Maruti Suzuki India falling 3-4 percent due to concerns over subdued festive demand.

Sun Pharma dropped 2 percent despite reporting a 28 percent rise in quarterly profit. Peer Dr Reddy's Laboratories fell 2.5 percent after shares turned ex-split on Monday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.