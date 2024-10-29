Sensex, Nifty Extend Gains For Second Day; Auto And Pharma Stocks Decline

(RTTNews) - Indian shares recovered from an early slide to end modestly higher on Tuesday.

The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex rose 363.99 points, or 0.45 percent, at 80,369.03, extending gains for a second straight session.

The broader NSE Nifty index closed up 127.70 points, or 0.2 percent, at 24,466.85.

Financials took the lead, with SBI rallying more than 5 percent after its newly appointed chairman said he would like to leverage the bank's technology and digitalization to reach the under-served across the country amid intense competition for deposits.

SBI Life, HDFC Life, Eicher Motors and BEL jumped 3-5 percent.

Automakers led losses, with Hero MotoCorp, Tata Motors and Maruti Suzuki India falling 3-4 percent due to concerns over subdued festive demand.

Sun Pharma dropped 2 percent despite reporting a 28 percent rise in quarterly profit. Peer Dr Reddy's Laboratories fell 2.5 percent after shares turned ex-split on Monday.

