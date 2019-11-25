Markets

Sensex, Nifty Extend Gains On Trade Deal Hopes

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened higher on Tuesday to extend the previous session's rally after Wall Street's main benchmark indexes hit record highs overnight on signs of progress in U.S.-China trade talks.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex climbed 202 points, or 0.49 percent, to 41,090 while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 56 points, or 0.47 percent, at 12,130.

RCom jumped more than 6 percent on reports that Jio Infocomm and Bharti Airtel have submitted bids for assets of the bankrupt firm and its two units.

Ashok Leyland gained half a percent after signing an agreement with ICICI Bank for vehicle financing.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises tumbled nearly 3 percent as Subhash Chandra resigned as chairman of his flagship company.

Aarti Industries advanced 1.5 percent after the company incorporated two wholly-owned subsidiaries.

Thomas Cook (India) soared 6.5 percent after completing a corporate restructuring.

SpiceJet rose 1 percent after it signed a codeshare agreement with Emirates.

Bharti Airtel fell 2.4 percent after it announced the 'acquihire' of Gurgaon-based Quikmile.

DLF edged down slightly on news its arm will invest around Rs. 1,500 crore in the next two years on a new project in Gurugram.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular