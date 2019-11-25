Sensex, Nifty Extend Gains On Trade Deal Hopes

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened higher on Tuesday to extend the previous session's rally after Wall Street's main benchmark indexes hit record highs overnight on signs of progress in U.S.-China trade talks.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex climbed 202 points, or 0.49 percent, to 41,090 while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 56 points, or 0.47 percent, at 12,130.

RCom jumped more than 6 percent on reports that Jio Infocomm and Bharti Airtel have submitted bids for assets of the bankrupt firm and its two units.

Ashok Leyland gained half a percent after signing an agreement with ICICI Bank for vehicle financing.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises tumbled nearly 3 percent as Subhash Chandra resigned as chairman of his flagship company.

Aarti Industries advanced 1.5 percent after the company incorporated two wholly-owned subsidiaries.

Thomas Cook (India) soared 6.5 percent after completing a corporate restructuring.

SpiceJet rose 1 percent after it signed a codeshare agreement with Emirates.

Bharti Airtel fell 2.4 percent after it announced the 'acquihire' of Gurgaon-based Quikmile.

DLF edged down slightly on news its arm will invest around Rs. 1,500 crore in the next two years on a new project in Gurugram.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.