Sensex, Nifty Extend Gains; IT Stocks Surge

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened higher on Tuesday to extend recent gains on hopes for relief on U.S. tariffs set to be announced next week.

The benchmark 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 480 points, or 0.6 percent, to 78,46 in early trade while the broader NSE index was up 132 points, or 0.6 percent, at 23,790.

Bajaj FinServ, TCS, Infosys and UltraTech rose 2-3 percent while IndusInd Bank and Zomato fell over 1 percent each.

Power Grid Corp rose about 1 percent after acquiring Banaskantha Transco Limited.

HCL Technologies rallied 2 percent after forming a strategic partnership with Western Union.

Hyundai Motor India shares fell 1.3 percent. The company has announced an investment of up to Rs. 694 crores for setting up and managing a Tooling Centre in India.

RVNL rose 1.2 percent as it emerged as the lowest bidder for a Central Railway project valued at Rs. 115.79 crore.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.