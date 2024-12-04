News & Insights

Sensex, Nifty Extend Gains For Fourth Day; Financials Top Gainers

December 04, 2024 — 05:33 am EST

(RTTNews) - Indian shares ended slightly higher on Wednesday despite political uncertainties in France and South Korea.

Sentiment was underpinned by firm global cues and foreign institutional investors (FIIs) slowing down their selling spree.

There was also some cheer on the data front as a survey showed India's services PMI remained strong at 58.4 in November.

The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex closed up 110.58 points, or 0.14 percent, at 80,956.33 after having hit a high of 81,245.39 earlier.

The broader NSE Nifty index hit an intraday high of 24,573.20 before settling 10.30 points, or 0.04 percent, higher at 24,467.45.

NTPC, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Bajaj FinServ, HDFC Bank and HDFC Life rose 1-3 percent in the Nifty pack while Adani Ports, Tata Motors, Bajaj Auto, Cipla and Bharti Airtel all fell around 2 percent.

