Sensex, Nifty Extend Gains For Fourth Day

June 14, 2024 — 06:34 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Indian shares rose modestly on Friday to extend gains for a fourth straight session as new producer price data pointed to a disinflationary trend in the world's largest economy.

The upside was capped by mounting concerns about EU's political landscape and an intensifying trade dispute over an increase in tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles.

The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex ended the session up 181.87 points, or 0.24 percent, at 76,992.77 while the broader NSE Nifty index closed at 23,465.60, up 66.70 points, or 0.29 percent, from its previous close.

Among the top gainers, Titan Company, Shriram Finance, Mahindra & Mahindra, Adani Ports and Eicher Motors rallied 2-3 percent.

IT stocks underperformed, with HCL Technologies, Wipro, TCS and Tech Mahindra all falling around 1 percent.

