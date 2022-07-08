Sensex, Nifty Extend Gains For Third Day

(RTTNews) - Indian shares extended gains for a third day running Friday on the back of positive global cues.

Capital goods and power stocks topped the gainers list, while metal stocks weakened on recession worries and signs of a flare-up in COVID-19 cases in several Chinese cities including Shanghai.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex climbed 303.38 points, or 0.56 percent, to 54,481.84 while the broader NSE Nifty index ended up 87.70 points, or 0.54 percent, at 16,220.60.

Larsen & Toubro shares jumped 4.6 percent while SBI Life, NTPC, Tata Motors and Power Grid Corp rallied 2-3 percent.

Among the decliners, ONGC, HDFC Life, Tata Steel, Hindalco and Maruti Suzuki India all fell around 2 percent.

Property developer Sobha soared nearly 5 percent after a strong Q1 operational update.

TCS dropped 0.7 percent ahead of its earnings release.

Globally, other Asian markets ended broadly higher, while European stocks fell amid risk aversion after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson resigned and former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe died after being shot twice at a campaign event in the Nara region ahead of upper house elections on Sunday.

