Sensex, Nifty Extend Gains For Third Day

(RTTNews) - Indian shares ended a choppy session slightly higher on Tuesday amid optimism over the earnings seasons. Global cues were mixed amid Omicron and U.S. rate hike worries.

The benchmark 30-share Sensex reversed an early slide to end up 221.26 points, or 0.37 percent, at 60,616.89 extending gains for the third day running. The broader NSE Nifty index edged up 52.45 points, or 0.29 percent, to 18,055.75.

Realty and IT stocks advanced while metal stocks underperformed.

ONGC, Tech Mahindra, HDFC, Adani Ports and HCL Technologies jumped 2-4 percent in the Nifty pack, while metal stocks such as Coal India, Hindalco, Tata Steel and JSW Steel lost 1-3 percent.

Vodafone idea slumped almost 21 percent as its board approved conversion of AGR dues and spectrum interest into equity, leading to the government becoming a nearly 36 percent stakeholder in the telecom company.

