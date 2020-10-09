Sensex, Nifty Extend Gains For Seventh Day

(RTTNews) - Indian shares rose notably on Friday to extend gains for the seventh day running after the Reserve Bank of India left its key interest rate unchanged, pledged to continue with the accommodative stance of monetary policy as long as necessary, and announced a slew of liquidity measures to support the economy.

Positive global cues on hopes of U.S. stimulus coupled with signs of recovery in China's services sector also offered some support.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex ended up 326.82 points, or 0.81 percent, at 40,509.49, while the broader NSE Nifty index closed at 11,914.20, up 79.60 points, or 0.67 percent, from its previous close. The Sensex climbed 4.6 percent for the week and Nifty added 4.3 percent.

HDFC Bank, SBI, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank and Wipro jumped around 4 percent each while SBI Life, Sun Pharma, UPL, Hindalco and Grasim all fell over 2 percent.

Housing finance firms rose across the board after the RBI lowered the risk weightage on housing loans and extended a co-lending scheme to all non-banking finance companies and housing finance companies.

Repco, Home Finance, LIC Housing Finance, GIC Housing Finance and Indiabulls Housing Finance surged 4-7 percent.

