News & Insights

Markets

Sensex, Nifty Extend Gains For Second Day On Firm Global Cues

July 11, 2023 — 06:24 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Indian shares eked out modest gains on Tuesday, mirroring firm cues from global markets after several Fed officials said on Monday that higher interest rates are needed to reach the 2 percent inflation target, but the end to the current monetary policy tightening cycle is getting close.

Following last week's mixed monthly jobs report, traders now await U.S. consumer and producer price inflation data this week for additional clarity on the rate outlook.

Beijing extended its policy support to the ailing property sector, further aiding sentiment.

The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex rose 273.67 points, or 0.42 percent, to 65,617.84, extending gains for a second consecutive session.

The broader NSE Nifty index was up 84 points, or 0.4 percent, at 19,439.

Among the top gainers, Maruti Suzuki India, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Tata Consumer Products, Sun Pharma and Eicher Motors jumped 2-3 percent.

The rupee traded higher in European trade, tracking broad dollar decline and a dip in Treasury yields as Fed rate concerns eased.

Gold extended gains for a third straight session to hover near three-week highs while oil prices were seeing modest gains after falling about 1 percent in the U.S. trading session overnight.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.