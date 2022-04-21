Sensex, Nifty Extend Gains For Second Day

(RTTNews) - Indian shares rose for a second straight session on Thursday, with gains seen almost across all sectors on the back of firm global cues after longer-dated U.S. Treasury yields tumbled overnight amid debate on whether inflation is peaking.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex soared 874.18 points, or 1.53 percent, to 57,911.68 while the broader NSE Nifty index ended up 256.05 points, or 1.49 percent, at 17,392.60.

Kotak Mahindra Bank, Adani Ports, Mahindra & Mahindra, Coal India and Eicher Motors surged 3-4 percent while Hindalco and Cipla fell around 1 percent each.

Heavyweight Reliance Industries surged 2.3 percent to hit a 52-week high after Morgan Stanley revised its price target on the stock.

The rupee gained 15 paise to close at 76.15 (provisional) as the dollar weakened slightly in international markets ahead of comments from the central bank holy trinity of Fed chair Jay Powell, ECB president Christine Lagarde and Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey.

