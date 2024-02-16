News & Insights

Markets

Sensex, Nifty Extend Gains For Fourth Day On Global Cues

February 16, 2024 — 05:29 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Indian shares ended higher for a fourth straight session on Friday, mirroring firm cues from global markets.

Sentiment was underpinned as weak U.S. retail sales data led traders to reassess their expectations for early rate cuts by the Federal Reserve.

The U.K. followed Japan into recession at the end of last year, raising pressure on the Bank of England to start trimming borrowing costs next quarter on in the July-September period.

Elsewhere in Europe, ECB member and Bank of France head Francois Villeroy de Galhau said the central bank should favor gradual rate cuts rather than waiting too long to cut rates this year.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex ended the session up 376.26 points, or 0.52 percent, at 72,426.64, mirroring gains in the global markets.

The broader NSE Nifty index settled 129.95 points, or 0.59 percent, higher at 22,040.70, with auto stocks leading the surge.

Bajaj Auto, Adani Ports, Mahindra & Mahindra, SBI Life and Wipro rallied 3-5 percent in the Nifty pack while Power Grid Corp led losses to close 2.5 percent lower after recent strong gains.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.