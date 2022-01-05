Sensex, Nifty Extend Gains For Fourth Day On Economic Optimism

(RTTNews) - Indian shares surged for the fourth day running on Wednesday despite Covid-10 and inflation worries.

Underlying sentiment received a boost after a survey showed India's service sector continued to log robust growth in December amid improving market conditions and accommodative demand.

Recent economic readings including better than expected GST collections, strong export figures, improvement in auto monthly numbers and banking credit growth also boosted investor confidence about the economic recovery from the pandemic.

The benchmark 30-share S&P BSE Sensex climbed 367.22 points, or 0.61 percent, to 60,223.15, extending the bull run for the fourth straight session and reclaiming the psychological 60,000-levels after the correction since October last year.

The broader NSE Nifty index ended the session up 120 points, or 0.67 percent, at 17,925.25.

Financials and commodity-related stocks topped the gainers list, with Grasim, JSW Steel, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bajaj Finance and Bajaj FinServ rallying 3-5 percent. Tech stocks succumbed to selling pressure, with Wipro, HCL Technologies, Infosys and Tech Mahindra losing 1-3 percent.

