Sensex, Nifty Extend Gains For Fourth Day

(RTTNews) - Indian shares rose for the fourth straight session on Wednesday, with positive global cues providing support as investors clung to hopes for a deal on U.S. stimulus talks. The White House and Democratic Party negotiators said they are willing to continue their discussions over U.S. stimulus measures, raising hopes the relief bill can get through Congress before Election Day.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex ended a choppy session up 162.94 points, or 0.40 percent, at 40,707.31, while the broader NSE Nifty index rose 40.85 points, or 0.34 percent, to 11,937.65.

GAIL, Hindalco, Tata Steel, Bharti Airtel and Power Grid Corp climbed 3-5 percent, while Nestle India, Hero MotoCorp, SBI Life, TCS and Britannia Industries fell 2-4 percent.

UltraTech Cement rallied 1.9 percent after its quarterly profit jumped 113 percent from last year.

Vedanta jumped 2.2 percent after its subsidiary Hindustan Zinc declared its highest interim dividend in 12 years.

Alembic Pharma advanced 1.7 percent after it received approval from the U.S. health regulator for cholesterol lowering drug.

Reliance Industries declined 1.5 percent on news that Reliance Jio and Qualcomm have begun 5G trials.

Media group DB Corp dropped 1.1 percent on posting downbeat earnings results.

