Sensex, Nifty Extend Gains For Fourth Day

(RTTNews) - Indian shares rose on Thursday to extend gains for the fourth straight session after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) kept its lending rate unchanged, as widely expected, but announced steps to boost credit growth to the real estate sector.

In a bid to increase lending to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as well as the auto and home segments segment, the RBI has tweaked maintenance of cash reserve ratio (CRR) norms by providing relaxation in calculation of total deposits.

Global cues were also positive as fears related to the coronavirus eased, a clutch of positive data pointed to strength in the U.S. economy and China said it would slash tariffs on $75 billion of U.S. imports in half as part of its efforts to implement a recently signed trade deal.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex climbed 163.37 points, or 0.40 percent, to 41,306.03, while the broader NSE Nifty index ended the session up 44.50 points, or 0.37 percent, at 12,133.65.

Bajaj Finance, SBI, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, IndusInd Bank and Eicher Motors rallied 3-5 percent, while ITC, Infosys, Titan, Cipla and Tata Motors dropped 1-3 percent.

Avenue Supermarts, which runs the popular supermarket chain DMart, gained 1.8 percent to extend gains from the previous session after it launched a qualified institutional placement to raise up to 4,098 crore.

