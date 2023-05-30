Sensex, Nifty Extend Gains For Fourth Day

(RTTNews) - Indian shares ended Tuesday's session modestly higher despite muted cues from global markets.

A cautious undertone prevailed as investor waited to see if a tentative debt ceiling deal in the U.S. can be implemented by the June 5 deadline.

The odds of a U.S. default currently remain low, but the consequences could be dire.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 122.75 points, or 0.20 percent, to 62,969.13 - extending gains for a fourth consecutive session.

The broader NSE Nifty index settled 35.20 points, or 0.19 percent, higher at 18,633.85 led by financials.

The BSE mid-cap and small-cap indexes hit fresh 52-week highs before closing up around 0.2 percent each.

Bajaj Finance, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bajaj FinServ, HDFC Life and ITC climbed 1-2 percent in the Nifty pack, while Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Tech Mahindra, Tata Steel, Adani Enterprises and Hindalco all fell over 1 percent.

