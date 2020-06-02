Sensex, Nifty Extend Gains For Fifth Day Despite Moody's Downgrade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares posted strong gains on Tuesday as optimism over gradual easing of the lockdown curbs coupled with positive cues from global markets on hopes for economic recovery helped investors brush off Moody's first rating downgrade for India in 22 years.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex jumped 522.01 points, or 1.57 percent, to 33,825.53, while the broader NSE Nifty index ended up 152.95 points, or 1.56 percent, at 9,979.10.

The rupee rose by 18 paise to close at 75.36 against the U.S. dollar after Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared his vision on 'Getting Growth Back' with India Inc during an address at the annual session of industry body CII (Confederation of India Industry).

Modi has called for the corporate leaders to take an oath to make India self-reliant and said that re-strengthening economy against Corona is one of the government's highest priorities.

Tata Motors, Kotak Bank, Bajaj Finance, Zee Entertainment Enterprises and Bajaj FinServ soared 7-10 percent in the Nifty pack, while Dr Reddy's Laboratories, ITC, BPCL, Maruti Suzuki and Coal India dropped 1-3 percent.

