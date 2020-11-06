Sensex, Nifty Extend Gains For Fifth Day

(RTTNews) - Indian shares extended recent gains on Friday and the rupee soared, helped by foreign portfolio inflows as Democrat Joe Biden edged closer to victory in the U.S. presidential election.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex jumped 552.90 points, or 1.34 percent, to 41,893.06, extending gains for the fifth straight session.

The broader NSE Nifty index rose by 143.25 points, or 1.18 percent, to 12,263.55.

The Sensex soared 5.75 percent for the week and the Nifty surged 5.3 percent, helped by hopes of economic recovery, the release of better-than-expected quarterly results and positive global cues.

Market heavyweight Reliance Industries rallied 3.6 percent after its retail arm raised Rs.9,555 crore from Public Investment Fund (PIF) of Saudi Arabia.

Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank and Bajaj FinServ surged 2-4 percent after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) allowed banks to co-lend with all registered non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) when it comes to lending to the priority sectors.

On the flip side, Grasim, Asian Paints, Bharti Airtel, GAIL and Maruti Suzuki dropped 1-3 percent.

