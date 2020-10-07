Sensex, Nifty Extend Gains For Fifth Day

(RTTNews) - Indian shares rose for the fifth day on Wednesday, with automakers as well as heavyweights Reliance Industries and Tata Consultancy Services leading the surge.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 304.38 points, or 0.77 percent, to 39,878.95, while the broader NSE Nifty index ended the session up 76.45 points, or 0.66 percent, at 11,738.85.

Titan Company shares surged 4.5 percent after the company said its jewelry division saw a quarterly recovery rate of 98 percent in the second quarter.

Reliance Industries rallied 2.2 percent after Reliance Retail said it is selling a 1.2 percent stake in the business to Abu Dhabi Investment Authority for about $752 million.

Automakers Bajaj Auto, Hero MotoCorp and Maruti Suzuki rose 2-4 percent. TCS, India's largest IT company, gained 1.4 percent ahead of its quarterly results.

Globally, other Asian markets shrugged off early weakness to scale two-week highs despite U.S. President Donald Trump ending negotiations with Democrats over additional Covid-19 stimulus.

Markets took some comfort from new poll numbers showing Democratic nominee Joe Biden's widening lead over President Trump as well as Trump's tweets seeming to promise backing for individual pieces of fiscal stimulus.

European stocks were slightly lower in early trade after data showed German industrial output fell unexpectedly in August, indicating the recovery from the coronavirus recession is likely to be gradual and uneven.

