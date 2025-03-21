Sensex, Nifty Extend Gains For Fifth Day

(RTTNews) - Indian shares rose for a fifth straight session on Friday, with underlying sentiment underpinned by the rupee's recovery from recent record lows and fresh foreign fund inflows.

Markets opened lower earlier today but quickly reversed course to end notably higher for the day despite unfavorable global cues as tariff-related worries persisted and Middle East tensions escalated.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex jumped 557.45 points, or 0.73 percent, to 76,905.51 while the broader NSE Nifty index closed at 23,350.40, up 159.75 points, or 0.69 percent, from its previous close.

The BSE mid-cap and small-cap indexes rallied 1.1 percent and 2.1 percent, respectively.

The market breadth was positive on the BSE, with 2,829 shares rising while 1,210 shares declined and 123 shared ended unchanged.

Among the top gainers, BPCL, Bajaj Finance, ONGC, NTPC and SBI Life all surged around 3 percent.

Hotels shares were in demand, with ITC Hotels climbing nearly percent and Ventive Hospitality adding 2.4 percent amid expectations that growth momentum will continue in the January to March 2025 quarter.

On the flip side, Infosys, Hindalco, Wipro, Mahindra & Mahindra and Trent dropped 1-2 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.